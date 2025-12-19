Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Cimpress

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Cimpress in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 1.02%.The business had revenue of $863.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.42 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMPR

Cimpress Stock Up 2.3%

CMPR opened at $76.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $77.26.

Insider Activity

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 22,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,560,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,327.32. This trade represents a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Edward Quinn acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.79 per share, for a total transaction of $251,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 36,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,830.36. This represents a 12.31% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,567,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the first quarter worth $722,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 129.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.