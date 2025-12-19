DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,113 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $14,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 target price on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $129.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.68. DTE Energy Company has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $143.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

