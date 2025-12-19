Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 7,564 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,745 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 569.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 187,801 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 159,749 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 30,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.3% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 166,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven bought 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.08.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $92.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $106.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.25%.The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

