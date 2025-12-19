Q1 Earnings Forecast for EnWave Issued By Clarus Securities

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Free Report) – Clarus Securities issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of EnWave in a report issued on Tuesday, December 16th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Clarus Securities currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnWave’s current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share.

EnWave stock opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$45.70 million, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.00. EnWave has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$0.55.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

