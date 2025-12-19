FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Herc Issued By KeyCorp

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Herc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman expects that the transportation company will earn $7.05 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Herc’s current full-year earnings is $12.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a positive return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Herc from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

NYSE:HRI opened at $154.95 on Friday. Herc has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -111.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Herc by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

