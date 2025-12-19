Zacks Research Predicts Watsco’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $12.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.37. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.96 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Watsco from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.71.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $348.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.01. Watsco has a 12 month low of $323.05 and a 12 month high of $535.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 242.9% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

