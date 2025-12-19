Lifesci Capital Upgrades iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) to Strong-Buy

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised iBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iBio in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of iBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIO opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.38. iBio has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

