Lifesci Capital Upgrades iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) to Strong-Buy

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2025

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIOGet Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised iBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iBio in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of iBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on iBio

iBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIO opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.38. iBio has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

iBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.