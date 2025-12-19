Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

UPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Upstream Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstream Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Upstream Bio stock opened at $29.86 on Thursday. Upstream Bio has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Upstream Bio had a negative net margin of 4,366.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. Analysts forecast that Upstream Bio will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstream Bio by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Upstream Bio by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Upstream Bio by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Upstream Bio by 83.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Upstream Bio by 34.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

