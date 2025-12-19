Citigroup Upgrades Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) to “Strong-Buy”

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jones Trading raised Spyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SYRE opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.53. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spyre Therapeutics news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 686,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,934,041.14. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spyre Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,446,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $247,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 788,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,788 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,365,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.