Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HC Wainwright to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocean Power Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

OPTT has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Ocean Power Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ocean Power Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ocean Power Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.50.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies Stock Up 3.0%

Ocean Power Technologies stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. Ocean Power Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.03% and a negative net margin of 304.91%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocean Power Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTT. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 31,555.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68,476 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 349.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 77,738 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 374,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 84,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 11.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.