Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocean Power Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Ocean Power Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Ocean Power Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Ocean Power Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTT opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Ocean Power Technologies has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 304.91% and a negative return on equity of 97.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocean Power Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ocean Power Technologies by 31,555.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68,476 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 349.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 77,738 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations.

