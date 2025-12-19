Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Natl Bk Canada

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Natl Bk Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of TD opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.52%.The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 344,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,780,000 after purchasing an additional 188,437 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 462,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

