Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wells Fargo & Company

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,730. This trade represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,523.97. The trade was a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,364,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 149.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,963,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,489 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 347.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,232,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,909,000 after buying an additional 3,286,741 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 54.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,817,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,159,000 after buying an additional 2,058,744 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,572,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,667,479,000 after buying an additional 1,648,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

