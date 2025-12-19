Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

Shares of DAL opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $72.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. The trade was a 22.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

