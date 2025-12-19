Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Upgraded at Mizuho

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

SYRE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jones Trading raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ SYRE opened at $33.47 on Thursday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 3.14.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.53. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spyre Therapeutics news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $1,049,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 701,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,375,490.31. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRE. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 45.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 2,881.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

