Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 10,930 A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,500,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,940,000 after buying an additional 79,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 54.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,080,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,405,000 after acquiring an additional 732,041 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,872,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,240,000 after acquiring an additional 160,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,187,000 after acquiring an additional 438,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,939,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $77.31.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $942.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 29.34%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

