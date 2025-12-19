Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.9% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.18.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $302.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $328.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $184,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,872.04. This represents a 13.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,183,331. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

