Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA trimmed its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 29,825 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 720 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,302,433 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $224,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 116,425 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,468 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. China Renaissance raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $444.60 to $479.30 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $239.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.99 and its 200-day moving average is $318.05. The company has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.88, for a total value of $31,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 187,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,383,885.76. This represents a 34.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total transaction of $10,874,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 791,804 shares of company stock worth $240,485,568. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

