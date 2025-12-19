Oak Thistle LLC Takes $827,000 Position in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 184,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,209 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Regency Centers by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,868,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,595,000 after purchasing an additional 87,078 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Regency Centers by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 160,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2,846.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,586 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 272,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.89. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $387.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.17%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

