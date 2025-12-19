Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 45,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 27,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.66, for a total value of $32,401.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,916.64. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.80, for a total value of $9,743,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,239,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,437,776.20. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,128 shares of company stock worth $63,183,331. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $302.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $328.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

