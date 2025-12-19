Oak Thistle LLC Decreases Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,179 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 49,654 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,995 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 305,740 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,917,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,718,224 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,598,000 after acquiring an additional 536,978 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $15.61 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 1.11%.The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.46.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

