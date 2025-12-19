Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 2,544 Stryker Corporation $SYK

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.8% during the third quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 12.3% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Stryker by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 11.2% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $392.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $713,801.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,433.17. This trade represents a 40.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at $954,600,714.24. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 522,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,381,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE SYK opened at $353.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.45 and a 200-day moving average of $377.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

