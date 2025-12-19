7,260 Shares in State Street Corporation $STT Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,566,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $910,934,000 after buying an additional 381,547 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,412,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,236,000 after buying an additional 80,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,412,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $784,930,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in State Street by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,713,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,932,000 after buying an additional 49,353 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,696,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,403,000 after acquiring an additional 387,196 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Truist Financial cut their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $127.40 on Friday. State Street Corporation has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $131.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average is $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,512.24. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.