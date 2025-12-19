Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Shares in Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 423.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 1,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.33, for a total value of $6,196,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,564,058.76. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE MUSA opened at $403.57 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.23 and a 12 month high of $532.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 69.87% and a net margin of 2.43%.The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.63%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

