Oak Thistle LLC Sells 65,809 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,809 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RKT. North Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,044.8% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 251.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,086,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,623,823.64. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $325,650. Company insiders own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Rocket Companies and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:RKT opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 19.68 and a current ratio of 19.68.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

