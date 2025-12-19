Oak Thistle LLC Takes $867,000 Position in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth about $10,264,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 195,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in AGCO by 98.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $142.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,316.40. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE AGCO opened at $106.83 on Friday. AGCO Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

