Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.50. Check-Cap shares last traded at $1.6150, with a volume of 58,962 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHEK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Check-Cap to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Check-Cap presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

