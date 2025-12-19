Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and traded as low as $13.23. Rohm shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 1,196 shares traded.

Rohm Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72.

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $868.25 million for the quarter. Rohm had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%.

About Rohm

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

