Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and traded as low as $20.33. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $20.3550, with a volume of 6,415 shares.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.5%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.
Insider Activity at Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
In related news, Director Andrew J. Iseman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,400. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
