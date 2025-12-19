Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and traded as low as $20.33. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $20.3550, with a volume of 6,415 shares.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

Insider Activity at Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, Director Andrew J. Iseman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,400. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPZ. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,889,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 578,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 31,124 shares during the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.9% during the third quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 75,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 129,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

