Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.40 and traded as low as C$1.27. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 23,466 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$367.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectral Medical Inc is focused on the development and commercialization of a treatment for septic shock utilizing its endotoxin activity assay (EAA) diagnostic and the toraymyxin therapeutic. The company also manufactures and sells proprietary reagents. The product line of the company consists of proprietary biochemical, EAA, and instrumentation.

