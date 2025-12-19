abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 365.14 and traded as low as GBX 362.40. abrdn Asia Focus shares last traded at GBX 363, with a volume of 252,496 shares.

abrdn Asia Focus Trading Up 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of £517.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 365.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.51.

Get abrdn Asia Focus alerts:

abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported GBX 7.44 EPS for the quarter. abrdn Asia Focus had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 66.01%.

Insider Activity at abrdn Asia Focus

abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile

In other abrdn Asia Focus news, insider Charlotte Black purchased 2,500 shares of abrdn Asia Focus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 378 per share, for a total transaction of £9,450. Also, insider Alex Finn purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 378 per share, with a total value of £15,120. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asia Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asia Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.