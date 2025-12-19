Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 958.44 and traded as low as GBX 898. Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 908, with a volume of 357,180 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GAMA shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,630.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 2,650 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 945 per share, for a total transaction of £25,042.50. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.
About Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gamma Communications
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Forget the Chips: 4 Industrial Plays for the AI Rebound
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.