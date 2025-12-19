Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 958.44 and traded as low as GBX 898. Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 908, with a volume of 357,180 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GAMA shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,630.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of £825.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 958.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,038.24.

In other news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 2,650 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 945 per share, for a total transaction of £25,042.50. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About Gamma Communications

(Get Free Report)

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.