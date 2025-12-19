Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and traded as high as $30.9340. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $30.9340, with a volume of 4,705 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDUAF. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.