Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Critical Comparison

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canaan and Rithm Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $269.32 million 1.08 -$249.75 million ($0.68) -1.14 Rithm Capital $5.21 billion 1.19 $931.50 million $1.45 7.74

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan. Canaan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rithm Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

70.1% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canaan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and Rithm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan -51.66% -71.85% -38.09% Rithm Capital 17.08% 18.82% 2.82%

Volatility & Risk

Canaan has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Canaan and Rithm Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 1 3 6 0 2.50 Rithm Capital 0 1 8 1 3.00

Canaan presently has a consensus price target of $2.96, indicating a potential upside of 281.26%. Rithm Capital has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.01%. Given Canaan’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Canaan is more favorable than Rithm Capital.

Summary

Rithm Capital beats Canaan on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Canada, Mainland China, Thailand, Sweden, and internationally. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Singapore.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

