MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.38 and traded as high as C$34.98. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$34.38, with a volume of 146,911 shares traded.

MAG Silver Trading Up 2.9%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 32.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).

