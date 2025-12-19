Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,778 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 563,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after acquiring an additional 268,511 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 91.2% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 145,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 69,557 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,626,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,507,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $73.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 43,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $3,043,070.60. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 193,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,079. This trade represents a 18.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 25,472 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,806,219.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 961,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,164,506.62. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,973. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

