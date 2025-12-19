Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.69 and traded as high as GBX 63. Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 61.67, with a volume of 51,803 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 target price on shares of Accsys Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 100.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Accsys Technologies
Accsys Technologies Trading Down 1.4%
About Accsys Technologies
Accsys is a fast growing business with a purpose.
We combine chemistry, technology and ingenuity to make high performance wood products that are extremely durable and stable, opening new opportunities for the built environment.
By doing so, we give the world a choice to build sustainably.
We use fast growing, sustainably sourced timber to create long life wood products with properties that can compete with traditional non-sustainable building materials, such as tropical hardwoods, metal, plastic and concrete.
Our acetylation process boosts the already naturally occurring acetyl content of wood and by doing so, reduces the ability of the wood to absorb water, rendering it more dimensionally stable and because it is no longer digestible, extremely durable.
Our process is extremely efficient and locks carbon into a long-life product.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Accsys Technologies
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Forget the Chips: 4 Industrial Plays for the AI Rebound
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.