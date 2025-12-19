Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.69 and traded as high as GBX 63. Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 61.67, with a volume of 51,803 shares trading hands.

Separately, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 target price on shares of Accsys Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 100.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.21. The company has a market cap of £149.73 million, a PE ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Accsys is a fast growing business with a purpose.

We combine chemistry, technology and ingenuity to make high performance wood products that are extremely durable and stable, opening new opportunities for the built environment.

By doing so, we give the world a choice to build sustainably.

We use fast growing, sustainably sourced timber to create long life wood products with properties that can compete with traditional non-sustainable building materials, such as tropical hardwoods, metal, plastic and concrete.

Our acetylation process boosts the already naturally occurring acetyl content of wood and by doing so, reduces the ability of the wood to absorb water, rendering it more dimensionally stable and because it is no longer digestible, extremely durable.

Our process is extremely efficient and locks carbon into a long-life product.

