Head-To-Head Comparison: Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) vs. PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.4% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -15.10% -8.71% -6.77% Corsair Gaming -2.46% 3.37% 1.66%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corsair Gaming has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PLAYSTUDIOS and Corsair Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 2 1 2 0 2.00 Corsair Gaming 1 3 4 0 2.38

PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.80%. Corsair Gaming has a consensus target price of $9.29, indicating a potential upside of 48.33%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Corsair Gaming.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Corsair Gaming”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $289.43 million 0.30 -$28.69 million ($0.29) -2.41 Corsair Gaming $1.45 billion 0.46 -$99.18 million ($0.34) -18.41

PLAYSTUDIOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corsair Gaming. Corsair Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLAYSTUDIOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats PLAYSTUDIOS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products. The company also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs and laptops, gaming monitors, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato streaming suite for content creators, as well as digital services. It sells its products through e-retail, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels and distributors. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was formerly known as Corsair Components (Cayman) Ltd and changed its name to Corsair Gaming, Inc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

