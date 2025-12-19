Comparing Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) & CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clipper Realty and CubeSmart”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $148.77 million 0.37 -$2.50 million ($1.12) -3.08 CubeSmart $1.11 billion 7.40 $391.18 million $1.56 23.05

Profitability

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Clipper Realty and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -10.40% N/A -1.28% CubeSmart 33.31% 12.49% 5.37%

Volatility and Risk

Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 53.0% of Clipper Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of CubeSmart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Clipper Realty pays out -33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart pays out 135.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Clipper Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clipper Realty and CubeSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 1 0 0 2.00 CubeSmart 0 11 7 0 2.39

CubeSmart has a consensus target price of $45.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.83%. Given CubeSmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than Clipper Realty.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Clipper Realty on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

