Patrick Burnett Sells 11,500 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Burnett sold 11,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $332,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 98,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,004.58. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Patrick Burnett sold 17,250 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $417,105.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Patrick Burnett sold 3,864 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $91,654.08.

On Monday, November 3rd, Patrick Burnett sold 2,622 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $64,815.84.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. Research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 65,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

