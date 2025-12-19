Mcbane Clara Nagy Sells 40,000 Shares of Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Stock

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) Director Mcbane Clara Nagy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $202,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 107,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,240.30. This represents a 27.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Spruce Power Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:SPRU opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Spruce Power Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Power by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Spruce Power by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 463,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Spruce Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Power in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPRU. Wall Street Zen raised Spruce Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spruce Power in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Power presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers.

