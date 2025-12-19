Christopher Finazzo Sells 7,200 Shares of United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Stock

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Finazzo sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $252,864.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 138,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,569.20. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Down 1.2%

PRKS stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.30. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $60.63.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $511.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.43 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parks & Resorts announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of United Parks & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $46.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parks & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parks & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 31.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the first quarter worth $6,191,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in United Parks & Resorts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 545,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

