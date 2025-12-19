14,334 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,002,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,327,000 after purchasing an additional 412,571 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,153,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,697,000 after buying an additional 271,084 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,731,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,473,000 after buying an additional 702,445 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,978,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,710,000 after buying an additional 1,546,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,467,000 after acquiring an additional 69,630 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,865 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $546,853.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,488.83. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $69,972.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,202.93. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 67,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.8%

Zillow Group stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.18, a PEG ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.42. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $93.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Z has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

