Oak Thistle LLC Buys 18,174 Shares of Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,174 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,504,000 after acquiring an additional 40,676 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,916,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,645,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,732,000 after purchasing an additional 774,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lincoln National by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,084,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,753,000 after purchasing an additional 208,114 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 16.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,736,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,672,000 after purchasing an additional 394,584 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:LNC opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $46.61.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $155,363.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 118,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,187.75. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen Ryan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.17 per share, for a total transaction of $84,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,040. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

