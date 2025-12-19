Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 118.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CRS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised Carpenter Technology from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $425.00 price target on Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $1,252,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,072.50. This represents a 28.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian J. Malloy sold 43,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $13,300,811.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 78,875 shares in the company, valued at $24,013,493.75. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 79,358 shares of company stock worth $24,254,008 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $320.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $342.11.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.30. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

