Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 24,365 ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,510 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,415,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,681,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 534.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,354,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after buying an additional 1,141,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,020,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $470,842.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 115,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,727.28. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $42.91 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $529.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

