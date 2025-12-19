Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.20 Million in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $5,608,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MP Materials by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,043,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 64,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $2,693,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

MP opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -73.32 and a beta of 1.69. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 8.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 50.55%.The company had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $24,231,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,105,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,889,437.10. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 38,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,960. This trade represents a 19.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 691,557 shares of company stock valued at $43,538,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

