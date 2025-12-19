Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $5,427,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 27.7% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $4,623,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 79,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $145.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Target from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Target from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.62.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

