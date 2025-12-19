Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,269 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 252,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.96.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $155.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.22. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $66.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.04). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $87.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

