Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,875 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,012,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,034,000 after buying an additional 471,108 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 479,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after acquiring an additional 175,769 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 191,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 128,721 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 102,150 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 79,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $51.12 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $310.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.50 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Monday. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

